(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has formally approved the 'Demands for Grants' for the eleven months of the fiscal year 2023-24, totaling 1456 billion rupees.



These grants include allocations for eight months under the caretaker government and three months under the current provincial government. All motions to cut allocations proposed by opposition and government members were withdrawn.

The assembly session, chaired by Speaker Babar Salim Swati, began with the recitation of the Holy Quran. During the session, the government requested the withdrawal of motions to reduce allocations, which was agreed upon by both opposition and government members. As a result, the demands for grants were presented and approved without interruption, covering 66 different government departments.

Key demands for grants approved include:



1.1236 billion rupees for the Department of Planning and Development and Statistics

24.5021 billion rupees for Higher Education, Documents, and Libraries

2.3890 billion rupees for the Department of Revenue and Estate

88.4104 billion rupees for the Police

1.4514 billion rupees for the Department of Excise and Taxation

4.8280 billion rupees for the Department of Communication and Construction

5.4648 billion rupees for the repair of roads, bridges, and buildings

7.9574 billion rupees for the Department of Municipalities, Elections, and Rural Development

13.5388 billion rupees for Public Health Engineering

4.6984 billion rupees for the Department of Agriculture 3.2547 billion rupees for the Animal Protection Department

Further demands for grants include:



1.3818 billion rupees for the Wildlife Department

378.3 million rupees for the Fisheries Department

597.3 million rupees for the Department of Population Welfare

669.8 million rupees for the Department of Labor

4.0812 billion rupees for the Department of Social Welfare and Special Education

412.2 million rupees for the Department of Zakat and Usher

133.510 billion rupees for Pensions

47.7430 billion rupees for Wheat 22 billion rupees for Government Investment and Fixed Share

Additional demands for grants include:



8.9229 billion rupees for the Grant of Local Councils

196.8 million rupees for the Housing Department

233.2950 billion rupees for the Salary Part of Tehsil Governments

820.9 million rupees for the Department of Inter-Provincial Communication

2.4782 billion rupees for the Department of Endowments and Religious Affairs

354.4 million rupees for the Department of Energy and Electronics 2.7577 billion rupees for the Department of Transport and Mass Transit

For primary and secondary education, 19.3076 billion rupees were approved, and 8.2999 billion rupees for the Department of Relief, Rehabilitation, and Civil Defense. Other notable demands for grants included 30 crore rupees for loans and advance payments, 1.0283 trillion rupees for the Department of State Trading in Food Grain and Sugar, 19.1010 billion rupees for the Development Department, Rural Development, and Urban Development, and 5.9760 billion rupees for the Drinking Water Department.

Further grants include:



10.5618 billion rupees for the Education and Training Department

9.9473 billion rupees for Public Health

10.0893 billion rupees for Construction and Irrigation

16.6270 billion rupees for the Construction of Roads, Highways, and Bridges

10.6259 billion rupees for the Special Program

17.2 billion rupees for the Tehsil Program

1.1094 trillion rupees for projects supported by external assistance

77.1745 billion rupees for the development expenses of merged districts 1.1686 trillion rupees for ongoing expenses of merged districts

Additionally, 30 crore rupees were allocated for the Corona and Emergency Fund, and 1 crore rupees for the Viability Gap Fund. After the approval of the demands for grants, Speaker Babar Salim Swati adjourned the meeting until 2 pm on Friday