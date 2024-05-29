Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Iranian President And Key Officials

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Iranian media have confirmed the death of President Ibrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash. According to reports, President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hussain Amir Abdullahian perished in the accident.

The Tehran Times reported that the crash occurred 100 km away from Tabriz, also claiming the life of the governor of Tabriz. Ayatullah Ali Hashim, spokesperson for the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatullah Khamenei, and the Governor of East Azerbaijan were also on board.

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent stated there were no signs of survivors at the crash site. The helicopter's wreckage has been located, and rescue teams have reached the scene.

Initial reports indicated that the survival chances for President Raisi were slim. The helicopter crashed in the Dizmar forest under severe weather conditions, in the Uzi district near Pir Dawood town. Heavy fog and rain have been cited as the causes of the crash. Communication was lost with the presidential helicopter half an hour after takeoff.

In addition to President Raisi, Foreign Minister Abdullahian, Governor of East Azerbaijan Malik Rahmati, and Ayatullah Ali Hashim were on the ill-fated helicopter.