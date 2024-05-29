Tribal Leaders Call For Lifting Ban On Sacrificial Animal Imports For Prosperity

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Tribal leaders in the Khyber District have called for a clear separation between border trade and politics, emphasizing that the prosperity of the tribal people hinges on uninterrupted trade through the Torkham border

. During a "Meet the Press" event at the Landi Kotal Press Club, Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid, tribal chief Malik Masal Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami's Murad Hussain Afridi, PTI's Zarbullah, and social worker Najeeb Khawrichan expressed their concerns and demands.

The leaders highlighted the significant difficulties faced at the Torkham border, particularly the ongoing ban on the import of animals. They stressed the need for the higher authorities to lift this ban and facilitate the import of sacrificial animals, such as sheep and goats, from Afghanistan.

According to them, this import has been halted for the past five years, resulting in skyrocketing prices of sacrificial animals in Landi Kotal and other districts, making them unaffordable for many poor families.

They urged the government of Pakistan, along with border security and customs authorities, to remove obstacles hindering the import of sheep. The leaders pointed out the inconsistency in border policies, noting that while smuggling activities continue, the import of animals for religious sacrifices (Sunat-e-Ibrahimi) remains prohibited.

Furthermore, the tribal elders called on state institutions, the government, and customs authorities to create facilities that would benefit the local people and contribute to their prosperity.



They argued that the current restrictions not only harm the local economy but also reduce national revenue. They emphasized that there are no issues from the Afghan government's side and urged the Pakistani government to support the development and prosperity of the tribal people through more cooperative border policies.