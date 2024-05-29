Terrorists Hijack And Torch Bus In DI Khan, Threaten Owner For Government Support

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a brazen act of terrorism, militants attacked a bus near Daraban Tehsil in DI Khan. According to police reports, the terrorists intercepted the vehicle, forcibly removed the passengers, and attempted to hijack it.

After ordering the passengers off the bus, the terrorists set it ablaze. The attackers also subjected the drivers to brutal torture. Police confirmed that the bus was completely gutted by the ensuing fire.

The terrorists had previously warned the bus owner against supporting the government. They issued a stark threat to kill him if he made any statements against the Taliban or showed support for the authorities.

The bus was en route from Darzanda to DI Khan when the attack occurred. Following the incident, the terrorists fled the scene. An extensive operation has been launched in the area to apprehend the perpetrators.