Protesters Storm Rehman Baba Grid Station In Peshawar Over Prolonged Load-Shedding

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Fed up with prolonged electricity load-shedding in Peshawar, citizens of Hazar Khawani took to the streets in a desperate protest. Led by Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Fazal Elahi, the frustrated residents stormed the Rehman Baba Grid Station and forcibly restored power.

The demonstrators, angered by the frequent and lengthy power outages, blocked the Ring Road, bringing all traffic to a halt. MPA Fazal Elahi, voicing the frustration of the protesters, declared, "Electricity has been missing for hours on end. PESCO had given a deadline to end the unannounced load-shedding. We will not end the siege of the grid station until the electricity load-shedding is ended."

The situation escalated as a heavy police presence was deployed outside the grid station to manage the protest. Despite this, the demonstrators managed to forcibly activate nine feeders, which PESCO had classified as high-loss feeders due to electricity theft and non-payment of dues.

A spokesperson for PESCO responded to the incident, stating that the protesters had forcibly activated feeders including those in Yakatoot, Akhunabad, New Chamkani, Sureizai Bala, Shalozan, and Qalandarabad. He explained that these feeders suffer from more than 80% losses due to electricity theft and non-payment, and that operations are ongoing to reduce these losses.