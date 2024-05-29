Five Security Personnel Killed In Tirah Valley Attack, Three Terrorists Neutralized

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a tragic incident, unknown assailants attacked security forces in Tirah Valley, District Khyber, resulting in the deaths of five personnel and injuries to six others. The attack occurred in the Adam Khel area of Tirah.

According to security sources, the assault on the 39Ak post led to a fierce exchange of gunfire between the security forces and the attackers. Five soldiers were killed in the confrontation, and six others sustained injuries.



The security forces managed to neutralize three terrorists during the firefight. The deceased and injured personnel were promptly transported to the 5 Baloch Headquarters in Lar Bagh for medical attention.

The fallen personnel were Naik Ashfaq, Lance Naik Danish, Sepoy Nader, Sepoy Taimur, and Sepoy Yasin. The injured soldiers include Lance Naik Khawar, Sepoy Asad, Sepoy Rasheed, Sepoy Raffakat, Sepoy Irfan, and Sepoy Jafar.

This attack follows a recent intelligence-based operation in Peshawar's Hassan Khel area, where security forces killed five terrorists. In that operation, three terrorists were injured, and two security personnel, including a captain, lost their lives.

The latest incident highlights the ongoing security challenges in maintaining peace and stability in the region.