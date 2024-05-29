Chitral Police Launch Suicide Prevention Desk Amid Rising Incidents

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In response to the increasing incidents of suicide in Chitral, the local police have established a Suicide Prevention Desk. This desk, located at the Thana City police station in Lower Chitral, is composed of psychologists, legal experts, social welfare departments, and male and female police officers.

The primary aim of the desk is to provide a support system for individuals facing difficulties. Anyone, male or female, can either visit the desk or contact it via phone to seek assistance. The desk offers guidance through psychologists and provides all possible help in case of complications.

According to Sub-Inspector Dilshad Pari, the in-charge of the Suicide Prevention Desk, the leading causes of suicide in Chitral include domestic violence, sexual harassment, failure in relationships or exams, misuse of social media, and blackmailing. She highlighted that the majority of suicide cases involve young people under the age of 25, encompassing both boys and girls.

Also Read: How to Stay Safe and Beat the Heat During a Heatwave

The desk is also part of an effort to combat harassment, intending to reduce suicide incidents and save precious lives in Chitral.

Data from the Chitral Police indicates that from 2013 to 2023, there have been 106 reported suicide incidents. These include 59 men and 47 women who have taken their own lives. In 2020, 10 suicides were reported; in 2021, there were 13; in 2022, there were 6; and in 2023, there were 9. The police believe that many suicides go unreported, suggesting the actual numbers could be higher.

Residents have noted that many suicides in Chitral involve individuals jumping into the river. Mohammad Ali Khan, RPO Malakand Division, expressed confidence that the Suicide Prevention Desk will be instrumental in preventing suicides and significantly reducing their frequency in the region.