               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Car Bomb Blast In Bajaur Kills One, Injures Two


5/29/2024 9:36:23 AM

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a tragic incident in Tehsil Mamund of Bajaur district, one person was killed and two others were injured following a car bomb blast. According to police reports, the explosion occurred on a vehicle in Bandgai last night.

The deceased has been identified as Aitbar Khan, son of Khalil, a resident of Khar. The injured are Noor Muhammad, son of Momin, and Atta-ur-Rahman, son of Muhammad Noor, both residents of Dabriwara, Mamund.

Also Read: Chitral Police Launch Suicide Prevention Desk Amid Rising Incidents

Sources indicate that the intended target of the explosion was Malik Muhammad Noor, who was not in the vehicle at the time of the blast. Aitbar Khan, a machinist from Khar, was en route to Malik Muhammad Noor's house to repair a generator when he fell victim to the IED explosion.

MENAFN29052024000189011041ID1108271363


Tribal News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search