Car Bomb Blast In Bajaur Kills One, Injures Two

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a tragic incident in Tehsil Mamund of Bajaur district, one person was killed and two others were injured following a car bomb blast. According to police reports, the explosion occurred on a vehicle in Bandgai last night.

The deceased has been identified as Aitbar Khan, son of Khalil, a resident of Khar. The injured are Noor Muhammad, son of Momin, and Atta-ur-Rahman, son of Muhammad Noor, both residents of Dabriwara, Mamund.

Sources indicate that the intended target of the explosion was Malik Muhammad Noor, who was not in the vehicle at the time of the blast. Aitbar Khan, a machinist from Khar, was en route to Malik Muhammad Noor's house to repair a generator when he fell victim to the IED explosion.