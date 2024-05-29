Donald Trump defends cryptocurrencies throughout presidential campaign

(MENAFN) At a recent presidential campaign event in Washington, former US President Donald Trump once again expressed strong support for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Trump emphatically stated, "I will ensure that the future of cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin will be made in the United States of America... and I will support the rights of 50 million cryptocurrency holders in the country." He also vowed to prevent Senator Elizabeth Warren, a prominent critic of cryptocurrencies who leads a congressional coalition against them, and her followers from advancing their agenda. Additionally, Trump pledged to oppose the creation of a central bank digital currency.



Senator Elizabeth Warren has been a vocal opponent of cryptocurrencies and recently called on the Senate to reject legislation that would permit highly regulated financial institutions to engage with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. In contrast, Trump's strong pro-cryptocurrency stance has been highlighted in a report by Binance, which underscored the significance of such support coming from a highly influential figure. The report noted that Trump's advocacy for the 50 million cryptocurrency holders in America could potentially draw their votes, suggesting that his endorsement might have a substantial impact on the market.



The optimism generated by Trump's statements could surpass the positive sentiment surrounding the potential approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs this year. The report cited several reasons for this, including the likelihood that Trump's high-profile endorsement would boost public interest and broader adoption of cryptocurrencies, not limited to Bitcoin and Ethereum. Moreover, as a prominent political figure, Trump's pro-cryptocurrency views could influence policymakers to enact more favorable legislation for the cryptocurrency market. This potential shift in legislative support, driven by Trump's influence, is seen as a major factor contributing to increased optimism in the crypto sector.

