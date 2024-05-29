Gold prices fall as dollar and Treasury yields rise ahead of key U.S. inflation data

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, gold prices experienced a decline as the dollar and Treasury yields increased in anticipation of significant inflation data that could offer clearer insights into the future trajectory of US interest rates. Spot gold saw a decrease of 0.2 percent, settling at USD2,356.92 per ounce by 03:34 GMT, a notable drop from the record high of USD2,449.89 reached on May 20. Conversely, US gold futures edged up slightly by 0.1 percent to USD2,357.80 per ounce. The uptick in the dollar by 0.1 percent made gold less appealing to investors holding other currencies, while the yields on benchmark ten-year US Treasury bonds rose to their highest levels in several weeks.



Soni Kumari, a commodity strategist at ANZ, commented on the situation, noting that investors were likely to take profits with prices hovering around the USD2,350 mark. She described the recent dip not as a price correction but rather as a "healthy consolidation" following a sharp increase observed the previous Monday. The upcoming release of the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index data in the United States, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, is expected to have significant implications. Scheduled for release on Friday, this data could influence the market's outlook on interest rate movements.



Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, suggested in a note that the forthcoming PCE data could facilitate gold in reclaiming the USD2,400 level, depending on its impact on the timing of anticipated interest rate cuts. According to the CME's FedWatch service, traders currently estimate a 57 percent probability of a rate cut by November. This anticipation underscores the market's sensitivity to economic indicators and their potential effects on monetary policy and asset prices, particularly gold.

