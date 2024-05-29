Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) hits record profits in 2023

(MENAFN) The Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), the primary investment arm of the Dubai government, announced a remarkable 68 percent increase in net profits for 2023, largely driven by the robust performance of its assets in the transportation, banking, and financial services sectors. The corporation achieved unprecedented net profits totaling 60.8 billion dirhams (USD16.56 billion), marking a significant milestone in its financial performance. ICD's impressive portfolio includes prominent entities such as Emirates Airlines, Emirates NBD, Emaar Properties, and the Emirates National Oil Company, all of which contributed to this substantial financial achievement. Notably, around 10.4 billion dirhams of the profits are attributable to non-controlling interests, underscoring the broad base of its successful investments.



Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Managing Director of ICD, attributed this robust growth to the prevailing economic momentum in the region and the enhanced competitive edge of the corporation. Al Shaibani emphasized that these factors collectively led to higher profit margins and improved operational performance across the companies within ICD's diverse portfolio, particularly in the transportation, financial, and banking sectors. The corporation's record revenues surged to AED 310.2 billion, reflecting a 16 percent increase from the previous year. Furthermore, ICD's assets grew by 12 percent, reaching a new high of AED 1.322 trillion. This growth not only highlights ICD's effective investment strategies but also its pivotal role in bolstering Dubai's economic landscape.

