Food And Grocery Retail Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Food And Grocery Retail Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2024

The Business Research Company's“Food And Grocery Retail Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the food and grocery retail market size is predicted to reach $14131.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%.

The growth in the food and grocery retail market is due to the increasing e-commerce sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest food and grocery retail market share. Major players in the food and grocery retail market include Wal-Mart Stores Inc., Costco Wholesale Corporation, The Kroger Co., Target Brands Inc., 7-ELEVEN Inc., Carrefour S.A., REWE Group.

Food And Grocery Retail Market Segments

.By Product: Fresh Food, Frozen Food, Food Cupboard, Beverages, Cleaning And Household

.By Category: Packed, Unpacked

.By Distribution channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores And Clubs

.By Geography: The global food and grocery retail market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Food and grocery retail refers to the sector of the retail industry that focuses on the sale of food products and household essentials directly to consumers. In the food and grocery retail industry, the focus is on providing consumers with convenient access to a diverse array of products while ensuring the availability of daily necessities.

