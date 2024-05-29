(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Food And Grocery Retail Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Food And Grocery Retail Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033 The food and grocery retail market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $14131.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%.”
- The Business Research Company
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company's“Food And Grocery Retail Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the food and grocery retail market size is predicted to reach $14131.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%.
The growth in the food and grocery retail market is due to the increasing e-commerce sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest food and grocery retail market share. Major players in the food and grocery retail market include Wal-Mart Stores Inc., Costco Wholesale Corporation, The Kroger Co., Target Brands Inc., 7-ELEVEN Inc., Carrefour S.A., REWE Group.
Food And Grocery Retail Market Segments
.By Product: Fresh Food, Frozen Food, Food Cupboard, Beverages, Cleaning And Household
.By Category: Packed, Unpacked
.By Distribution channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores And Clubs
.By Geography: The global food and grocery retail market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
Food and grocery retail refers to the sector of the retail industry that focuses on the sale of food products and household essentials directly to consumers. In the food and grocery retail industry, the focus is on providing consumers with convenient access to a diverse array of products while ensuring the availability of daily necessities.
Read More On The Food And Grocery Retail Global Market Report At:
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Food And Grocery Retail Market Characteristics
3. Food And Grocery Retail Market Trends And Strategies
4. Food And Grocery Retail Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Food And Grocery Retail Market Size And Growth
......
27. Food And Grocery Retail Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Food And Grocery Retail Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Smart Retail Global Market Report 2024
/report/smart-retail-global-market-report
Blockchain In Retail Global Market Report 2024
/report/blockchain-in-retail-global-market-report
Ecommerce And Other Non Store Retailers Global Market Report 2024
/report/ecommerce-other-non-store-retailers-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: /
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: ...
Check out our:
LinkedIn:
Twitter:
Facebook:
YouTube:
Blog:
Healthcare Blog:
Global Market Model: /global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
...
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027
MENAFN29052024003118003196ID1108271326
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.