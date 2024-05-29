(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Modular Construction Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Modular Construction Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company's“Modular Construction Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the modular construction market size is predicted to reach $138.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

The growth in the modular construction market is due to the upsurge in demand for construction. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest modular construction market share. Major players in the modular construction market include Bouygues Construction SA, Laing O'Rourke, Skanska AB, ATCO Ltd., Balfour Beatty Plc., Taisei Corporation, Supertech Industries LLC.

Modular Construction Market Segments

.By Type: Permanent, Relocatable

.By Material: Steel, Wood, Concrete

.By Module: Four-sided, Open-sided, Partially open-sided, Mixed modules and floor cassettes, Modules supported by a primary structure, Other Modules

.By End-Use Sector: Residential, Office, Education, Retail and Commercial, Hospitality, Healthcare, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global modular construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Modular construction is a process in which buildings are manufactured off-site while adhering to the same building norms and requirements as traditional construction methods. It is utilized in the construction of various buildings since it has numerous advantages such as saving time, lowering labor costs, reducing waste volume, and boosting productivity by delivering standardized components.

Read More On The Modular Construction Global Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Modular Construction Market Characteristics

3. Modular Construction Market Trends And Strategies

4. Modular Construction Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Modular Construction Market Size And Growth

......

27. Modular Construction Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Modular Construction Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Mineral Global Market Report 2024

/report/mineral-global-market-report

Cement And Concrete Products Global Market Report 2024

/report/cement-and-concrete-products-global-market-report

Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Global Market Report 2024

/report/single-family-modular-and-prefabricated-housing-construction-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: /

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: /global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Medical Component Manufacturing Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027