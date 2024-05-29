Kemtai Expands To Four Continents

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kemtai has expanded its global presence, adding Asia and Australia as continents with customers in addition to North America and Europe.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kemtai, a computer vision exercise and assessment platform that provides real-time feedback and corrective guidance for scalable musculoskeletal (MSK) care, rehab, and medical fitness, is now serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. This marks a significant milestone in its journey to improve MSK health worldwide. MSK is the leading cause of disability in 160 countries, so Kemtai's mission to improve MSK health has always been a global endeavor. Kemtai developed proprietary computer vision AI technology that tracks 111 points on the body to ensure that it could support extremely diverse exercises with accurate corrective guidance. While MSK conditions are Kemtai's primary focus, it is working with customers on a variety of use cases that span a myriad of conditions.For example, in North America, Kemtai serves digital providers of physical therapy, general virtual care solutions, and injury prevention solutions. In Europe, beyond MSK use cases, Kemtai's other use cases include wellness resorts and strength-training programs to support safe GLP-1 usage. Kemtai even serves a customer in India focused on cardiac rehab.“Scalability and accessibility have always been a fundamental design principle for Kemtai. It's why we developed Kemtai to run on any device with a camera without the need for hardware of any kind” said Mike Telem, Kemtai's co-founder and chief business officer.“We are well-equipped to serve patients across the globe, and we are very proud to deliver Kemtai to the phones, tablets, and laptops of an expanding global population.”Beyond digital platforms, Kemtai has partnered with many different healthcare systems and payers across these continents on a variety of pilots. Kemtai works with large payviders in Italy and Israel, and it is conducting hospital pilots in the UK, US, and Israel, with use cases including PT for MSK conditions, injury rehabilitation, and stroke rehabilitation.Still, Kemtai views this global expansion as just the beginning. Telem added,“We strive to be the gold standard of computer vision across the global health and wellness industry. In order to get there, we must continue building on this global momentum and bring Kemtai to more patients around the world.”About KemtaiKemtai is a computer vision exercise and assessment platform that provides real-time feedback and corrective guidance for PT, rehabilitation, and medical fitness. It runs on any device with a camera (phone, laptop, tablet) and does not require any sensors, wearables, or hardware. Kemtai partners with healthcare systems, digital providers of physical therapy, and other health and wellness platforms to drive financial, operational, and outcomes-based benefits.

