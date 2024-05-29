Testimonial Tree Identified In Tech 200 Best-In-Class Residential Real Estate Technology 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Testimonial Tree Founder Jason DolleESTERO, FLORIDA, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Testimonial Tree , the leading enterprise SaaS platform for residential real estate franchise brands and individual brokerages build company culture and performance by automating satisfaction surveys, agent testimonials and online reviews. Testimonial Tree helps agents build their personal brand and online reputation through ratings and reviews from their clients.Testimonial Tree, trusted by 1,000+ individual brokerages supporting the success of 250,000 real estate professionals, was identified as a best-in-class real estate technology for 2024 Tech 200 in the Real Estate Almanac by T3 Sixty, the leading management consulting and analytics firm for the residential real estate brokerage industry.Testimonial Tree was identified as a top five best-in-class real estate technology in the post funnel products category for testimonials and reviews tools to automate collection, promotion and validation of for consumer real estate reviews and testimonials. Listed alphabetically below.- Birdeye- HomeLight- RateMyAgent- RealSatisfied (Placester)- Testimonial Tree“Our brokerage leaders tell us that customer insights are key to building their company culture and improving agent performance. They use our platform to recognize agents and power their service awards,” said Testimonial Tree Founder Jason Dolle."We are thrilled to recognize Testimonial Tree as one of the top 200 pieces of technology in the T3 Sixty Real Estate Tech 200. Collecting testimonials from current and past clients is crucial for celebrating the value agents provide, but it also serves as a powerful tool for coaching agents toward improved performance. Additionally, these testimonials offer invaluable social proof to prospective clients, reinforcing trust and credibility in today's competitive real estate market." - Michael Phelan, Senior Vice President for Technology and Marketing Consulting at T3 Sixty.“Our clients are saying reviews on Google for the office and agents are more important than ever for building your local brand presence, generating new listing leads, and agent recruiting efforts. This helps agents set themselves apart to win more listings and value delivered to buyers.” said Testimonial Tree's Vice President of Sales and Partnerships Brian Schoedel.About Testimonial TreeTestimonial Tree is the leading all-in-one enterprise customer feedback, testimonials marketing and reputation review management platform built for the residential real estate industry. Trusted by franchise and independent brands at over 1,000 brokerages to support the success of 250,000 real estate sales professionals. Founded in 2013, Testimonial Tree is based in Estero, Florida. Learn more at TestimonialTree/Solutions/Real-EstateAbout the Real Estate AlmanacEvery year, T3 Sixty analyzes and publishes a comprehensive report on the industryin the Real Estate Almanac. It is composed of five components, publishedsequentially online in the first five months of each year: executives (SP 200, January); organized real estate organizations (ORE, February); technology providers (Tech 200, March); holding companies, franchise brands and public companies (Corporations, April); and the nation's largest brokerage companies (Mega 1000, May). All research, analysis and rankings are compiled every year by the team at T3 Sixty. More information at realestatealmanac.About T3 SixtyT3 Sixty is the leading management consultancy in the residential real estate industrywith business units in brokerage, technology, mergers and acquisitions andorganized real estate. The group also provides software and data, extensive researchand reports, executive search and event management services. For moreinformation, visit t360.Digital Media AssetsTestimonial Tree logoTech 200 logo 2024Testimonial Tree - Tech 200 Social Post ImageContacts:Brian Schoedel...

