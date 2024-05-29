Watching Documentaries, Thrillers Helped Vikram Sakhalkar Prepare For 'Qaatil Haseena'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Vikram Sakhalkar, who plays Rohit in the upcoming film 'Qaatil Haseena', watched a lot of documentaries, murder mysteries, and thrillers to get into the skin of the character.
Vikram, who plays a small-town boy with big dreams in the film, said: "To prepare for this character, I watched a lot of documentaries, murder mysteries, and thrillers. And it helped me get the role right."
He also shared that he is completely opposite his on-screen character in real life.
"The character Rohit and myself are poles apart. He's a complete extrovert, and I'm a complete introvert in real life. But I guess that's the beauty of our job that we get to portray different characters and different lives, and I hope I have done justice to that," he said.
Though he confessed that he did not need any special preparation for the film, it taught him a great deal.
"Rohit has a beautiful character graph... I get to do action, romance, and comedy. Everything's got a lot of shades to it, and I'm very excited about the film," he added.
The movie also starring Sakshi Pradhan as a relentless killer along with Sharon Panday will release on May 31 on ALTT.
