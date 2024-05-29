PM Takes Part In Meeting Of Spanish PM With Ministerial Committee Assigned By Joint Arab-Islamic Summit On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Madrid: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani participated Wednesday in Madrid in the meeting of Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain HE Dr. Pedro Sanchez with the ministerial committee assigned by the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit to mobilize international action to stop the war on Gaza.

Also participating in the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, HE Dr. Ayman Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, HE Sameh Shoukry, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye, HE Hakan Fidan.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the severe developments in the Gaza Strip and the Israeli occupation forces' ongoing military escalation and aggression targeting unarmed civilians.

The ministerial committee members praised the positions of the Kingdom of Spain towards the war on the Gaza Strip, its announcement of official recognition of the State of Palestine, and its work to call on the European Union to recognize Palestine as an independent state.

