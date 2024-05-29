Swiss Film Days To Launch At Royal Film Commission In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 29 (Petra) - Screenings for the "Swiss Film Days" will commence next Monday evening at the outdoor theater of the Royal Film Commission of Jordan in Amman. The event is organized in collaboration with the Swiss Embassy in Jordan.According to a statement released by the Commission on Wednesday, the screenings will span three days and feature a diverse lineup of films. The event will begin with the feature-length drama "I Miss You," directed by Tamer Rogli. The film, spoken in French and Arabic with Arabic and English subtitles, was produced in 2023.The second film, "Bonjour Switzerland," directed by Peter Luisi, is a feature-length comedy spoken in Swiss German with translations into Arabic and English. It was also produced in 2023.The screenings will conclude on Wednesday evening with the family drama and adventure film "Columbine," directed by Dominique Othenin-Girard. This film, a Swiss-French co-production from 2022, is spoken in French with Arabic and English subtitles.