Princess Muna Al Hussein Leads Jordan's Participation In Int'l Nursing Congress

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 29 (Petra) - Jordan, led by Her Royal Highness Princess Muna Al Hussein, participated in the 2024 Congress of the International Council of Nurses (ICN) and the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) in Geneva, organized in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).The congress coincided with the 77th World Health Assembly, gathering health ministers worldwide to address universal health coverage, sustainable development goals, and responses to emergencies and crises.Speakers lauded Princess Muna Al Hussein's role in advancing the nursing profession in Jordan and her global contributions to nursing advocacy.Princess Muna engaged in meetings with nursing leaders at the global, regional, and Arab levels, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and knowledge exchange among Arab countries during discussions with WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Hanan Balkhy.Key topics at the congress included nursing governance, global human resources status, migration regulation for nursing personnel, competency retention, and curriculum development to align with technological advancements. Recommendations emphasized the importance of comprehensive health databases, information exchange, evidence-based research, and empowering nursing and midwifery in emergency management and policy development.