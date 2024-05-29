Japan Embassy Provides Productive Kitchen Equipment To Madaba Municipality

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Madaba, May 29 (Petra) - During his visit on Wednesday, Japanese Ambassador to Jordan, Jiro Okuyama, handed over productive kitchen equipment to Greater Madaba Municipality (GMM) to empower women job seekers.Speaking during the handover ceremony, GMM Mayor Arif Rawajeh said the kitchen is a project of the municipality's strategic plan, which would provide 100 job opportunities and train 70 women annually, who work to prepare 19,000 meals for school students in 68 schools in Madaba within the World Food Programme.For his part, the Japanese envoy said this grant aims to empower female job seekers in central Madaba governorate by providing equipment to establish "Madaba Production Kitchen," which provides skill-related training and job opportunities for women, expressing appreciation to the municipality for its commitment to support local economic development.Japan provided a grant amounting to $90,183 to GMM to provide equipment for the production kitchen within Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project (GGP).