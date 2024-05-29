Israeli Aggression Kills 75 Palestinians Within 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 29 (Petra) - Israeli occupation committed 6 massacres against Gaza families, killing 75 Palestinians and injuring 284 others during the past 24 hours, Gaza Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.In the daily statistical report on casualties by the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza for the 236th day, the ministry said thousands of Gazan victims still under the rubble and on the roads in the strip, as ambulance and civil defense crews cannot evacuate them.To date, the ministry announced that Gaza death toll by the Israeli aggression on the coastal enclave rose to 36,171 Palestinian martyrs and 81,420 injuries since October 7.