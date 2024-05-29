Jordan Dispatches 40 Aid Trucks To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 29 (Petra) - A new humanitarian aid convoy has crossed into Gaza, organized by the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO).This latest convoy, comprising 40 trucks, marks the second to cross into Gaza this week, bringing the total number of trucks entering the territory to 80 within just a few days.The convoy was sent in collaboration with various organizations, companies, and institutions, including Human Appeal, Muslims Around the World, Qatar Charity, and Operation Smile Association, among others.The aid convoy carried essential food parcels, consumables, medical supplies, medicines, and tents, which will be distributed to the people of Gaza through partner associations and organizations within the Strip.Hussein Shibli, Secretary General of the JHCO, stated, "We are facing a humanitarian catastrophe, and the only solution is to send more aid, open the crossings, and facilitate the entry of humanitarian convoys of all kinds."Shibli emphasized the continuous support from various partner organizations and friendly countries for the people of Gaza. He noted that the JHCO team, in cooperation with the Jordan Armed Forces, is dedicated to preparing, managing, and delivering these aid materials.He added that the total number of land trucks entering Gaza has reached 1,757, with an additional 53 planes arriving via El Arish today.The JHCO continues to receive cash donations through its bank account at El Etihad Bank No. JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, via electronic wallets, or through "Click JHCOGAZA" and eFAWATEERcom, as well as through its website at