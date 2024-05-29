JCC, ICCD Sign Training Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 29 (Petra) - Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) and Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of cooperation in the leadership training and development by providing ad hoc training programs, on the sidelines of "Invest in the Digital Economy" Forum, which was recently held in the Kingdom.According to the memo signed by JCC Chairman, Khalil Haj Tawfiq, and ICCD Secretary-General, Yousef Khalawi, the training programs are designed to meet "diverse and necessary" training needs, primarily for family businesses, CEOs, and private sector leaders.The memo seeks to enhance "close" joint cooperation and coordination, deepen trade relations, achieve interest of the two chambers' members and provide specialized training programs in the family business field by the ICCD.Joint cooperation also covers specialized training programs for business leaders and private sector chiefs.In a statement, Haj Tawfiq said Jordan's trade relations with the ICCD are "distinguished and built on importance of exchanging expertise and achieving mutual interests widely in several areas, primarily training, digital transformation, and measures to hold events that support strengthened pan-Islamic cooperation and networking".Haj Tawfiq also stressed the need to train youth to acquire the necessary skills to enter the labor market, whether locally or globally.Additionally, he indicated that JCC, in cooperation with the ICCD, could provide Jordanian youth with the skills necessary to join the labor market in economic sectors.On its scope, Haj Tawfiq stated the memo will enhance joint cooperation and network the JCC and the Islamic Chamber Training Academy, pointing out that training packages will also cover the commerce chambers in the Kingdom's governorates.