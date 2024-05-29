DR Congo unveils new government composition under president Tshisekedi's second term

(MENAFN) The presidential office of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) revealed the lineup of the new government on Wednesday, following President Felix Tshisekedi's inauguration for a second term in late January. Led by Prime Minister Judith Tuluka Suminwa, the new cabinet comprises 55 members, including the prime minister, six deputy prime ministers, and 10 ministers of state, representing a slight reduction from the previous cabinet, which had 57 members and was reshuffled in March 2023.



Among the key appointments, Jacquemain Shabani, Tshisekedi's senior political adviser, assumes the role of deputy prime minister and interior minister. Shabani, who spearheaded Tshisekedi's campaign for the 2023 general elections, brings his seasoned political acumen to the forefront in overseeing internal affairs.



Guy Kabombo Muadiamvita, former head of the official gazette, steps into the position of deputy prime minister and minister of national defense, tasked with addressing longstanding hostilities in the eastern part of the country. His appointment underscores the government's commitment to fostering peace and stability in regions affected by protracted conflicts.



Kizito Pakabomba assumes leadership of the Ministry of Mines, entrusted with managing the DRC's abundant mineral resources, notably cobalt, vital for electric car batteries. His stewardship of the mining sector is pivotal for sustaining economic growth and maximizing the country's resource potential.



According to Erik Nyindu, Tshisekedi's communications director, the composition of the new government reflects extensive deliberations and negotiations among various parties within the ruling coalition. The decision to finalize the cabinet lineup underscores a collective effort to achieve consensus and ensure effective governance under President Tshisekedi's leadership.

