Sales Of Italian Motorcycle Equipment Dainese Started At Dealerships Of AVTODOM Group Of Companies

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Equipment for motorcyclists from the famous premium Italian brand Dainese has replenished the range of dealership centers of GC AVTODOM. High-quality and technological products for the comfort and safety of motorcycle owners will be presented in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Krasnodar.



The legendary Italian motorcycle equipment Dainese is the embodiment of advanced technologies and the highest quality production. A complete set of equipment for motorbike owners is available. The range includes jackets, trousers, motorcycle boots, helmets, gloves, protection, vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweaters, backpacks, bags and visors.



The Italian company Dainese is one of the world's most famous manufacturers of equipment for extreme sports. Lino Dainese founded it in 1972. The company produces attributes for motorcycle racing, cyclists, snowboarders, yachtsmen and horseback riding enthusiasts. The Dainese trademark is the use of the most innovative technologies. Valentino Rossi is the face of the company. He is a nine-time world champion in road racing in various classes. Motorcycle equipment produced by Dainese traditionally receives the highest ratings for safety standards and requirements. The Dainese Technology Center (d-tec) conducts research and constantly develops and introduces new security elements made from the most advanced materials. More than thirty designers and engineers, together with the national research office (cnr) and the massachusetts institute of technology (mit), are working on the latest protective systems. These systems guarantee athletes maximum comfort, quality, reliability and safety.



"You can purchase motorcycles from the world's most famous brands and high-quality technological equipment at the dealership centers of AVTODOM Group. This equipment will ensure maximum safety for the motorcycle owner when driving in the city or over rough terrain. The premium Dainese brand is distinguished by its unique quality. The most titled athletes around the world choose this equipment. You can buy it at AVTODOM MKAD now", - the press service of the AVTODOM Group commented.



You can purchase high-tech equipment for motorcyclists from the world-famous Italian brand at the AVTODOM MKAD dealership at Moscow, st. Lugovaya, 1, 51st km of the Moscow Ring Road.



