IRTH Presents Something New For The Lovers Of Blue

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) IRTH from House of Titan is here with their Spring Summer collection with the Oh! So Cool Blue as the highlight summer hue. We would all agree that there is something dreamy about the sky, and for womenâ€TMs journeys that are nothing short of dreaminess, the brand has crafted the perfect pick me ups in hues similar to that of sky.



Crafted for days when women are in the mood to add a soft pop of color to their journeys moving from breakfast brunches to catch ups in the evening.



Something new, something blue



Over 67 designs have been introduced by the much-loved brand for this season out of which 6 styles are in the season colour, Blue.



From designs across categories, there are shoulder bags and handhelds with detachable long straps giving an option to carry your IRTH as a crossbody when you want to go handsfree. There is also a sling in classic silhouette for that casual look and wallets for perfect pick me ups this summer.



Staying true to the brandâ€TMs promise of creating bags that are thoughtfully designed for womenâ€TMs journeys the new collection offers bags with delightful features like key holder, full zipper closure, wire organiser, detachable long straps, padded shoulder straps and much more.



About IRTH



IRTH bags from House of Titan, thoughtfully designed for women of today to elevate their everyday. Designed with deeper understanding, delivering premium quality at an affordable price. IRTH caters to women from every walk of life, who has a journey of her own, from here to anywhere and is seeking superior organised styling solutions in her handbags. IRTH bags come with 9 months warranty policy against manufacturing defects.





About Titanâ€ ̄â€ ̄



Titan Company Limited ("Titan"), a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), commenced its operations in 1987 under the name Titan Watches Limited. In 1994, Titan diversified into Jewellery (Tanishq) and subsequently into Eyewear. Over the last three decades, Titan has expanded into underpenetrated markets and created lifestyle brands across different product categories including fragrances (SKINN), accessories and Indian ethnic wear (Taneira). Titan is widely known for transforming the watch and jewellery industry in India and for shaping India's retail market by pioneering experiential retail.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Akanksha Arya

Email :...