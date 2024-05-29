South Africa commences 2024 general elections amid milestone anniversary

(MENAFN) South Africans embarked on their civic duty Wednesday morning as the nation kicked off its 2024 general elections. With over 27 million voters anticipated to participate across more than 23,000 voting stations nationwide, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of South Africa has orchestrated an expansive electoral process to elect a new National Assembly and provincial legislatures.



The significance of the 2024 elections is underscored by South Africa's commemoration of 30 years of freedom and democracy since the end of apartheid in 1994. This seventh iteration of general elections symbolizes the nation's ongoing journey towards democratic consolidation and inclusive governance.



Anticipation is high as citizens await the outcome of Sunday's announcement of election results by the IEC. Subsequently, the newly elected National Assembly will convene to select the President of South Africa, charting the course for the nation's trajectory over the next five years.



The composition of the National Assembly, comprising 400 members, reflects a blend of national and provincial representation. While 200 members will be elected from national party lists, an additional 200 will emerge from provincial party lists across South Africa's nine provinces.



This electoral cycle showcases a diverse political landscape, with 70 political parties and 11 independent candidates vying for representation. Notably, independent candidates participate in the elections for the first time following an electoral law amendment, signifying an expanded democratic space and increased opportunities for grassroots engagement.



As South Africa navigates these pivotal elections, the nation stands poised to reinforce its democratic principles, reaffirm its commitment to participatory governance, and chart a collective path towards a prosperous and inclusive future.

