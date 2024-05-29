Turkey climbs global rankings in renewable energy capacity

(MENAFN) Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, announced on Wednesday that Türkiye has made significant strides in renewable energy, reaching 11th place globally in installed capacity. Citing data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Bayraktar highlighted Türkiye's ascent to the top echelons of renewable energy leaders, now ranking fifth in Europe.



Bayraktar emphasized Türkiye's commitment to integrating renewable resources, including solar, wind, hydraulic, and geothermal energy, into its energy portfolio through a structured program. The country aims to add 5,000 megawatts of newly installed renewable energy capacity annually, with a focus on 3,500 megawatts of solar energy and 1,500 megawatts of wind power.



Highlighting the environmental benefits, Bayraktar underscored that each kilowatt-hour of renewable electricity generated translates into reduced reliance on imported natural gas, coal, and oil. This underscores Türkiye's strategic shift towards sustainable and domestically-sourced energy solutions.



IRENA's data confirms Türkiye's ascent in the global rankings, with China, the United States, Brazil, India, Germany, Japan, Canada, Spain, France, and Italy leading the pack in installed renewable energy capacity. With Türkiye's continued commitment to renewable energy expansion, the nation is poised to further solidify its position as a key player in the global transition towards clean and sustainable energy.

MENAFN29052024000045015839ID1108271275