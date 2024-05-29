Lithuania Allocates EUR 5M To Rebuild Schools, Kindergartens In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Lithuanian government has approved a resolution prepared by the country's Ministry of Finance on the allocation of 5 million euros to support Ukraine's education sector.

That's according to the government's press service , Ukrinform reports.

The funds will be used to rebuild destroyed schools and kindergartens in Ukraine, by installing bomb shelters and other safety equipment.

"As Russia's war against Ukraine continues, we must help Ukrainians maintain hope for the future. For this, the opportunity to carry out the education of the young generation, even in wartime, ensuring children's education despite the constant risk of airstrikes, is extremely important," Minister of Finance Gintare Skaiste said.

This support for Ukraine's education sector was announced during the minister's visit to Kyiv in March this year.

Lithuanian support will be transferred to the account opened by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine in the National Bank of Ukraine. The funds raised in this account are used for the reconstruction of the country's educational and scientific institutions that were damaged or destroyed as a result of hostilities, as well as for the purchase of teaching aids and computer equipment, the modernization of the research and innovation infrastructure network, and the provision of a safe educational environment, including the installation of bomb shelters, and for other needs.