Two Civilians Injured As Russian Drone Attacks Ukraine's Novodmytrivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's invasion forces launched an airstrike on Novodmytrivka in Kherson region, involving a drone, leaving to locals injured.

That's according to the regional military administration , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian military attacked civilians in Novodmytrivka, using a drone. Two men, 28 and 50, were injured after a drone dropped an explosive," the statement reads.

It is noted that the affected civilians suffered contusions, explosive and craniocerebral injuries, and shrapnel injuries to the limbs.

The administration added that the medics provided both men emergency medical assistance on the spot.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 28, Russian troops shelled 21 settlements across Kherson region, killing a civilian in one of them.