Tensions Highest At Kupiansk, Pokrovsk Axes: 20 Combat Clashes Since Day-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over 40 combat engagements have already taken place along the frontlines in Ukraine, most of them in the Kupiansk and Pokrovsk areas.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"Currently, the total number of combat clashes on the fronts of the Russo-Ukrainian war since day-start has exceeded 40. The enemy is most active in the Kupiansk and Pokrovsk axes. More than half of all today's fighting took place and is still ongoing in these areas. Our soldiers fiercely repel assault actions of the Russian invaders, eliminating the enemy," the report reads.

According to the General Staff, Russian artillery pummeled the village of Bachivsk in Sumy region from across the border. The reports on destruction and casualties are being verified.

Kharkiv axis: Russian troops continue their assault effort in the Vovchansk area. Russian warplanes launched four guided bombs from across the border to support their ground units. Also, two guided bombs hit the areas near the villages of Vilcha and Neskuchne. Another airstrike targeted Bila Krynytsia.

Kupiansk axis: the Russians twice attempted to storm Ukraine's positions. The assaults near Petropavlivka and Stelmakhivka were repelled. Fighting continues in the areas of Synkivka, Novoyehorivka, and Stepova Novoselivka. In total, 10 combat clashes have already taken place in the area.

Pokrovsk axis: the enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian positions in the area. At the moment, three combat clashes are taking place near Novoselivka Persha, one more each - in the areas of Prohres, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, and Nevelske. Assaults have been repelled near Novo-oleksandrivka and Yasnobrodivka. In total, 16 battles took place in the said axis, and are still ongoing. The Russians hit the Yevhenivka area with four aerial guided bombs.

Kurakhove axis: three times since day-start, the Russians have resorted to assaults in the Krasnohorivka area. One attempt was repelled, but fighting continues in two more locations.

Vremivka axis: the Russians launched two guided bombs at the area of Velika Novosilka. Ukrainian forces repelled three attempts by the Russian invaders to advance near Staromayorske.

Orikhiv axis: the Russians attacked twice near Mali Shcherbaky, and once in the area of Mala Tokmachka. The enemy's efforts have been thwarted.

Prydniprovska axis: an enemy attack was repelled near Krynky.

In the rest of the axes, the situation underwent no significant changes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, two were killed and three injured in Sumy region as Russia launched a strike at the Krasnopillia community.