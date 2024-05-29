Belarus, Azerbaijan Pursue Ambitious Trade Expansion Target For 2030

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko announcedduring Azerbaijan's Independence Day celebrations that both Belarusand Azerbaijan are committed to increasing their trade turnover to$1 billion by 2030, Azernews reports citingBelarusian media.

He emphasized their mutual agreement to enhance cooperation inproduction sectors.

"Our aim is to gradually elevate bilateral trade to $1 billionby 2030, ensuring a balanced exchange of exports and imports. Weare poised to significantly expand production collaboration,extending beyond tractors to include the assembly of utility,firefighting, and various other equipment in Azerbaijan, includingBelarusian elevators," he explained.

Petrishenko expressed Belarus's readiness to support therejuvenation of the Karabakh economic region, highlighting plansfor a modern agricultural hub in the Agdam area. This comprehensiveproject encompasses agricultural production and processing,alongside the development of residential and social amenities forworkers and their families.

Furthermore, Petrishenko disclosed plans for constructing amulti-brand service center in Karabakh to cater to Belarusianequipment needs.

Additionally, he revealed intentions for Belarus and Azerbaijanto jointly produce medicinal and veterinary products, andcollaborate on manufacturing mixed fertilizers utilizingAzerbaijani nitrogen and Belarusian potassium.