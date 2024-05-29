Laos, Vietnam strengthen bilateral cooperation in technology, innovation

(MENAFN) Laos' Ministry of Technology and Communications and Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral collaboration in the realm of technology and innovation. In a significant development, representatives from both ministries convened the inaugural Laos-Vietnam Technology and Innovation Cooperation Committee Meeting, marking a pivotal step towards fostering deeper ties in this critical domain.



The meeting, held in Laos' capital, Vientiane, served as a platform for fruitful discussions on expanding cooperation avenues to align with the sustainable development strategies of each country. Participants deliberated on various approaches to diversify collaborative initiatives, with a focus on leveraging the technological prowess and innovation potential of both nations.



An overarching goal of the meeting was to establish a framework for systematic consultation on the organization and management of technology and innovation endeavors. By doing so, Laos and Vietnam aim to harness their collective strengths more effectively, driving mutual progress and advancement in the field of technology.



Looking ahead, the two sides outlined their collaboration roadmap for the period spanning 2024 to 2026. Key areas of focus include knowledge exchange in state management and policy planning, along with concerted efforts to bolster institutional frameworks and legal mechanisms pertaining to high technology, high-tech zones, technology services, innovation management, startups, and technology transfer. By prioritizing these areas of cooperation, Laos and Vietnam seek to create an enabling environment conducive to fostering innovation-driven growth and sustainable development in the region.

