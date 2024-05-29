TTA Launches New Off-The-Shelf Leadership Development Programs: Strategies For Sustaining Growth And Adaptability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TTA announces the launch of its new off-the-shelf Leadership Development programs for emerging and mid-level leaders

- John Laverdure, Director of Learning SolutionsMARLBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TTA, a global leader in learning and development solutions, announces the launch of its new off-the-shelf Leadership Development programs for emerging and mid-level leaders. These expertly curated programs are designed to deliver high-impact, easily accessible leadership training solutions. Offering a scalable and repeatable approach, these two programs provide organizations with reliable, ready-to-use training to effectively enhance their team's leadership capabilities and drive significant results.Our Leadership Development programs are crafted from years of extensive experience across various industries and organizational sizes. We offer these programs in three progressive tiers-Foundational, Intermediate, and Advanced. This allows each leader to establish a strong foundation of essential skills and progressively tackle more complex leadership challenges.Our award-winning experience and strategic insights have enabled us to develop results-focused leadership programs based on a foundation of real-world success. To date, TTA has delivered over 87,000 leadership projects that have reached 1.7 million participants across 47 countries. Powered by Success ThINC, these programs are led by TTA's expert leadership consultant, Phil Cicio.“I believe that an organization's most valuable asset is its people. If you build your people, you will build your organization. My focus is to close the gap between where people are and where they want to be." -Phil Cicio, TTA Leadership Consultant"In a world characterized by uncertainty, it's never been more important to equip our leaders with the necessary leadership skills to help them navigate change effectively. At TTA, we're dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations to reach their full potential. Our Leadership Development programs represent our commitment to fostering resilient leaders who drive success and innovation." -Maria Melfa, President and CEO, TTAAbout Phil Cicio: Phil Cicio, author and founder of Success ThINC is an authority in the area of personal growth and professional development as well as business leadership training and consulting. With 20 years of experience and certified as a High-Performance Coach, Phil has dedicated his life to helping individuals, teams and organizations create the results they want. Phil helps individuals and organizations get better results in performance and profitability through comprehensive personal growth and leadership training programs. He works with individuals, small businesses, and large corporations, helping them achieve desired outcomes through improving the results of their people.About TTA: TTA is the leading provider of expert learning and development talent and solutions . We specialize in supporting companies of all sizes, including those in the Fortune 500, with their transformational training initiatives. These initiatives cover a range of areas, such as leadership and professional development, as well as technology implementation training, spanning across all aspects of people and organizational development. Our network of thousands of top-tier L&D professionals combines passion, extensive experience, and fresh perspectives to help organizations achieve their learning goals on time and within budget. Our clients' trust and support have helped us achieve over 80 industry awards, including being named a Training Industry Top 20 Learning Services company for over 13 years. To learn more about TTA visit: .

