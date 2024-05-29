Merced Police Department Earns Certified Autism Centertm Designation, Demonstrates Commitment To Enhancing Accessibility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Merced Police Department earns Certified Autism CenterTM status, ensuring better support to autistic individuals. A step towards inclusive community service.

- Chief Steven Stanfield

MERCED, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Merced Police Department has achieved the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation, which is awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to organizations that have trained 80% or more of public-facing team members in how to better communicate with and respond to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

“We are so honored to have been able to partner with the IBCCES to bring police autism training to the Merced Police Department. Knowing that 1 in 36 children in the US are currently diagnosed with autism, we as an agency must be educated and informed as to the best way to handle each encounter with the public we serve,” says Chief Steven Stanfield.

The comprehensive training equips the Merced Police Department personnel with knowledge and strategies related to sensory triggers, communication differences and scenario-specific approaches to enhance safety and comfort during interventions for autistic individuals and their families. This commitment not only improves outcomes, but also underscores Merced's dedication to fostering inclusivity and equitable service delivery within the community.

“This program provides us with real life examples and education to ensure we are doing our best to serve the great community of Merced,” adds Stanfield.“We are proud to be the second agency in the state to become certified and the first in our county. We look forward to many years working in partnership with the staff at the IBCCES and we know that through this partnership we have made our agency better.”

Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman, states, "Partnering with the Merced Police Department to build a community that is both safe and welcoming aligns with IBCCES' mission. This designation demonstrates their dedication to providing the best possible care for autistic individuals and ensuring that they are able to respond appropriately in urgent situations."

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

Additionally, IBCCES has developed CertifiedAutismCenter , a complimentary online resource for families seeking certified locations and professionals. Each organization featured on the site has fulfilled the requirements to be recognized as a Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC).

###

About Merced Police Department

Our VALUES: To be a caring, compassionate, dedicated, professional, courageous, ethical and community-focused agency. Our MISSION: To improve the quality of life for all citizens of Merced. Our GOALS: To reduce crime and improve the quality of life in Merced, to develop a high performing organization through succession planning and leadership development, and to continually invest in our community relationships. Our VISION: In partnership with the community, we will be a leader in intelligence policing, providing exceptional police service to our citizens.

Other ways to contact us or report crime include:

For any emergency, call or text 911

For non-emergency, call 209-385-6912

Anonymous Tip Line (Non-emergency), call 209-385-4725

Anonymous Tips online at

Some crimes can be reported online through the Merced PD website

Stay connected by following us on social media:

Instagram @mercedpolicedepartment

Twitter @MercedPolice

Facebook @MercedPolice

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram