Agileone To Host SIA Webinar

Beyond the Launch presented by AgileOne

Beyond the Launch: Driving Value and Innovation in Your Global Program

LA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AgileOne, a global workforce solutions leader, is partnering with Staffing Industry Analyst (SIA) to host an exclusive webinar titled“Beyond the Launch: Driving Value and Innovation in Your Global Program .” Thought leaders from Bristol Myers Squibb, Diebold Nixdorf, and AgileOne will share their expertise on global workforce management and offer attendees practical strategies related to change management and transformation, supplier innovation, and maintaining flexibility.Brian Clark , President at AgileOne, said,“We're thrilled to share our expertise with SIA and their audience. Our goal is to empower organizations with the insights they need to launch successful global programs and continuously innovate and drive value in an ever-changing business landscape.”Laurence Kirk , Senior Vice President and Managing Director for AgileOne Europe, will be on the host panel for the webinar.“As businesses navigate the complexities of global expansion, it's crucial to move beyond the initial implementation phase and focus on continuous improvement,” said Kirk.“This interactive webinar offers actional strategies to ensure their global programs remain innovative and effective.”The webinar takes place Thursday, May 30, 2024, 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM (UTC-04:00) Eastern Time (U.S. & Canada), and hosts include:.Richard Francis, Director of Business Transformation, Diebold Nixdorf.Elinora Pisanti, Executive Director, Human Resources, Bristol Myers Squibb.Laurence Kirk, Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Europe for AgileOne.Moderator: Dawn McCartney, Senior Vice President of Contingent Workforce Strategies (CWS)Follow Brian Clark and Laurence Kirk on LinkedIn to learn more about AgileOne and its business in Europe.About AgileOneFrom cutting-edge technologies to award-winning services, AgileOne has the expertise to provide true total talent management with access to world-class workforce solutions and technologies configured to meet your unique enterprise needs. We are minority/woman-owned, with operations across the globe. For more information about AgileOne, please go to: .

