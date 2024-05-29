China’s Suzhou industrial park implements carbon neutrality services to aid businesses

(MENAFN) Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP), a prominent industrial hub in China, has intensified its efforts towards achieving carbon neutrality by offering comprehensive support services to businesses within its premises. Situated in Jiangsu Province, SIP has initiated a range of initiatives aimed at facilitating carbon reduction endeavors among enterprises operating within the park.



To streamline the transition to carbon neutrality, SIP has introduced a pioneering one-stop service model encompassing carbon reduction verification, carbon trading facilitation, and carbon neutrality certification for businesses. This integrated approach is designed to efficiently connect enterprises with the necessary resources for reducing carbon emissions, thereby alleviating the financial burdens associated with emission reduction efforts.



Notably, SIP boasts a significant reliance on clean energy sources, with over 90 percent of its energy consumption derived from renewable sources. Building on this foundation, the park launched a market-based inclusive carbon trading system in late 2022, facilitating voluntary carbon transactions among businesses. Additionally, SIP has issued guidelines outlining carbon reduction projects in key sectors such as distributed photovoltaics, specialized charging infrastructure, energy-efficient lighting, and wetland carbon sinks.



With the implementation of these inclusive carbon neutrality services, SIP aims to enhance its "dual carbon" service capacity, effectively meeting the demands of businesses and public institutions striving to reduce CO2 emissions. By providing a supportive ecosystem for carbon reduction initiatives, SIP underscores its commitment to advancing sustainability goals while fostering a conducive environment for economic growth and innovation within the industrial park.

