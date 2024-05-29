China's state-owned enterprises report steady growth in revenue, profits

(MENAFN) China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have demonstrated resilience and steady growth in their operations, as indicated by official data released by the Ministry of Finance. According to the data, SOEs recorded a notable increase in total revenue and profits during the first four months of the year, reflecting the robust performance of these entities amid evolving economic conditions.



During the period under review, SOEs generated more than 26.19 trillion yuan (approximately 3.68 trillion U.S. dollars) in operating revenue, marking a significant 3.2 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year. This uptick in operating revenue underscores the ability of SOEs to adapt to changing market dynamics and capitalize on emerging opportunities for growth.



Moreover, the combined profits of SOEs experienced a healthy growth trajectory, rising by 3.8 percent year on year to exceed 1.38 trillion yuan. This positive trend in profitability reflects the effectiveness of strategic initiatives undertaken by SOEs to enhance operational efficiency, optimize resource allocation, and pursue sustainable growth objectives.



Despite the overall positive performance, data also revealed a marginal increase in the debt-to-asset ratio of SOEs, reaching 64.9 percent by the end of April. While this uptick indicates a slight rise in financial leverage, it remains within manageable levels and underscores the need for continued vigilance in managing debt levels effectively to maintain financial stability.



The comprehensive data encompassed SOEs operating at both provincial and central government levels, excluding financial institutions. This holistic view provides valuable insights into the overall health and performance of China's state-owned sector, which plays a crucial role in driving economic growth and fostering socio-economic development across various sectors.

MENAFN29052024000045015839ID1108271082