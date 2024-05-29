Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Successfully Concludes Participation At Arab Media Summit 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 29 May 2024:

With a large turnout, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library concluded its participation in the 22nd Arab Media Forum, which was held under the umbrella of the Arab Media Summit, the region's largest media gathering and a part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. During the three-day summit which was held in May, the library showed summit visitors, including media professionals, journalists, and the public, a glimpse of the Arabic Journalism Exhibition, which will be opened soon, by reviewing some of the rare collectibles and historical periodicals that the exhibition will include.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Culture, visited the library's platform at the Arab Media Summit. Their Highnesses were briefed on the library's vision and strategy for promoting culture and knowledge, and were shown some historical collectibles from the library's upcoming exhibition, Arabic Journalism Exhibition. Over the course of three days, the platform witnessed a large turnout from participating media professionals, intellectuals, official delegations, representatives of government organisations, local and international companies, and visitors from around the world.

Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Foundation, said: 'Our first participation at the Arab Media Summit and the 22nd Arab Media Forum reflects our commitment to cultivating the cultural and knowledge movement locally and internationally. This prominent media gathering is a significant opportunity to introduce media professionals, journalists, and all segments of society to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library and its upcoming project about Arabic journalism, its history and its influence. The summit also enabled us to introduce them to the role of our library as a beacon of culture and creativity in the UAE and the Arab region.'

AlMazrooei added: 'We are proud of this success and we will strive to continue to lead a comprehensive knowledge renaissance and stimulate passion for knowledge among community members.'

On the sidelines of its participation, the library displayed 14 rare pieces represented by 6 Arab magazines and 8 newspapers, from some of the oldest copies in the history of Arab press. This collection showed a glimpse from the valuable collections that will be included in the upcoming Arabic Journalism Exhibition. Set to be held this summer, the exhibition aims to provide visitors, intellectuals, and journalists with an exceptional and inspiring experience.

Organising the Arabic Journalism Exhibition comes in line with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's vision and strategy to preserve Emirati and Arab heritage and culture, make it available to all, and share it with younger generations. This supports the UAE leadership's vision and aspirations in highlighting the role of the UAE as the region's major hub for civilisation and culture.

Visitors commended the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library for stimulating passion for knowledge by becoming one of the most prominent cultural landmarks in the region for reading and knowledge enthusiasts across the globe, and offering a wide range of books and digital resources, as well as designated spaces for research and study. Community members expressed their great admiration for the library's modern infrastructure and advanced technologies, which facilitate access to information and nurture the reading and knowledge experience.