China's port throughput surges 9 percent in first 4 months

(MENAFN) China's maritime trade sector continues to demonstrate robust growth, with the country's container throughput at its ports registering a significant increase of 9 percent year on year during the first four months of this year, according to official data released by the Ministry of Transport. The data reveals that a total of 104.03 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers were handled at China's ports during the period, underscoring the nation's resilience and capacity to facilitate expanding foreign trade activities.



In addition to the remarkable surge in container throughput, China's overall cargo throughput at ports also witnessed a substantial year-on-year increase of 5.2 percent, totaling 5.55 billion tonnes in the same period. This growth trajectory highlights the pivotal role played by China's maritime infrastructure in facilitating the movement of goods and supporting the nation's economic development agenda.



Notably, foreign trade cargo throughput experienced notable growth, recording a 9.1 percent increase compared to the same period last year. This surge in foreign trade activity underscores China's position as a global trade hub and reflects the resilience of the country's trade ecosystem in navigating challenges and capitalizing on emerging opportunities in the global market.



The robust performance of China's port sector aligns with the broader trends observed in the country's trade landscape. Earlier data revealed that China's total goods imports and exports expanded by 5.7 percent year on year in yuan terms during the first four months of this year, surpassing the 5 percent growth recorded in the first quarter. This upward trajectory signifies the strengthening momentum of China's foreign trade activities, driven by factors such as recovering global demand, resilient supply chains, and proactive policy measures aimed at supporting trade expansion.

MENAFN29052024000045015839ID1108271070