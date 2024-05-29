Sharjah Chamber celebrates graduation of Little Chamber Nursery's new batch

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, May 28, 2024

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held today, Tuesday, the graduation ceremony of a new batch of children of the Little Chamber Nursery for the 2023-2024 academic year.

The event underscores the Chamber's commitment to creating a healthy and supportive environment for the children of its employees, fostering a culturally enriching atmosphere that continually nurtures creativity, excellence, and innovation in the young minds.

The ceremony was attended by HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCC, and Mona Al-Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of the SCCI’s Chairman, along with a host of employees and parents.

The ceremony opened with the UAE national anthem, followed by recitations from the Holy Quran. A video showcasing the Little Chamber Nursery's accomplishments and the innovative achievements of its past graduates was also presented.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais extended his congratulations to the graduating children and their families during the ceremony, expressing his delight at attending the event.

He highlighted the Little Chamber Nursery as one of the Sharjah Chamber’s initiatives aimed at supporting the children of working mothers by providing a conducive work environment for them. He emphasised the importance of empowering women as key partners in the UAE’s comprehensive development, supporting their efforts to pursue better work-life balance.

Al Owais further noted that the Nursery plays a significant role in nurturing the children of employees, equipping them with behavioral and educational skills, instilling moral, human and patriotic values, and developing their personalities, talents, and cognitive and physical abilities through early learning initiatives.

For her part, Mona Al-Suwaidi affirmed that the Little Chamber Nursery boasts extensive experience in childcare services. From 2018 to 2023, the Nursery graduated 87 children and rehabilitated 3 children with special needs, effectively integrating them into society. The Nursery has also been awarded a certificate of excellence, in recognition for its adherence to the Early Childhood Care and Education Evaluation Framework.

Al-Suwaidi pointed out that these achievements were made possible through the ongoing support of the Sharjah Chamber, as well as the dedicated efforts of the Nursery's caregivers and managers, who have been diligent in implementing top-notch educational, developmental, and recreational programmes for children while adhering to the best global practices.

The ceremony included various performances by the Nursery’s graduating children, including paintings, folk songs, and other artistic displays. The event concluded with honoring the Nursery’s teachers and presenting certificates of appreciation to the graduates and their parents.







