100 Days To Go Preview Of The 2024 National Black Canadians Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 National Black Canadians Summit

Among the many individuals and organizations, we'll be privileged to feature at the 2024 National Black Canadians Summit, here are the first names announced.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With more than fifty session proposals across Canada, the Michaëlle Jean Foundation, with guidance from a national committee of community leaders, put together a program covering at least 14 sectors of activity, including education, infrastructure development, cultural heritage, health and more. This unique co-creation approach aims not only to clearly identify the objectives and challenges facing black communities, but also to share best practices to collectively advance the rights of black Canadians. Scheduled for September 6th, 7th, and 8th, 2024 at the Palais des Congrès de Montréal, the Summit is a platform for Justice, for Recognition and for Development.The first day of the Summit will feature a Youth Forum focused on centering youth voices, empowering young leaders to actively engage in discussions on issues crucial to our collective future. Over 500 youth delegates are expected to attend from across Canada. Designed for ages 18-35, it will feature youth-led workshops, presentations from Power of Youth recipients, and inspiring artistic performances. Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to innovative projects, network with like-minded peers, and engage with dynamic voices shaping our future.'With a movement growing in strength and vibrancy, the Michaëlle Jean Foundation is eager to highlight the extraordinary participation of young people and their exceptional contribution. Based on solid and thoughtful reflection, innovative actions and initiatives will emerge, with far-reaching impacts.' The Right Honourable Michaëlle Jean'This special day stems from the active involvement of our Youth Advisory Committee. Young leaders contributed significantly to the identification of topics and planning of activities, highlighting their essential role in creating a dynamic and inclusive event.'Edward Matwawana, Executive Director of the Michaëlle Jean FoundationAmong the many individuals and organizations, we'll be privileged to feature at the 2024 Summit, here are the first names announced.The Right Honourable Michaëlle Jean, 27th Governor General of CanadaFrantz Saintellemy, University of Montreal, Groupe 3737Fabienne Colas, Actor, Film DirectorCarla Beauvais, Fondation DynastieNadia Rousseau, Table ronde du Mois de l'histoire des NoirsRicardo Lamour, Artist, AdvocateDanisha Decius, Developing Young Leaders of Tomorrow, Today (DYLOTT)Alfred Burgesson, Tribe NetworkLouis-Edgard Jean-François, CPA, PDG, Groupe 3737, Summit Co-ChairNicole Antoine, CEO, N/A&CO, Summit Co-ChairParticular attention was paid to reflecting the experiences of Black people across Canada, while highlighting the cultural and linguistic richness of Quebec. The program includes panels, roundtables, workshops and celebrations, as well as high-quality artistic performances. Both French and English content will be available for the 1500+ participants expected to attend.The 4th National Black Canadians Summit would not have been possible without the support of our partners. We would like to thank our presenting sponsor, TD Bank Group, the City of Montréal, and the Canadian Race Relations Foundation for their generosity.

Michaëlle Jean Foundation

Michaëlle Jean Foundation

+1 613-562-9393

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram