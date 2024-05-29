Pcie Switches Market Poised To Reach USD 15.49 Billion By 2031 Due To Demand For High-Performance Storage Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PCIe Switches Market Size and Growth Report

PCIe Switches Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024 - 2031

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / --The SNS Insider report indicates that the PCIe Switches Market is projected to hit USD 15.49 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2024 to 2031. It was valued at USD 5.24 billion in 2023.The adoption of PCIe switches in server, storage, and GPGPU architectures is on the rise due to their exceptional reliability and low latency.-Manufacturers are responding to this demand by focusing on developing advanced PCIe switches with high-speed operational capabilities. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of PCIe switches to provide compact multiple fan-out switches in military applications is further bolstering market growth.-The advent of PCIe 4.0 switches has revolutionized the market by doubling the operational speed of PCIe slots and offering an impressive 2GB/s per lane, a significant improvement over the 1GB/s per lane provided by PCIe 3.0. These switches not only enhance data transfer speeds but also enable efficient utilization of data center resources, thereby optimizing capital expenditures. In the defense sector, PCIe switches have found extensive use in unmanned systems payloads, ground control stations, command and control systems, avionics computers, and surveillance applications. The demand for smaller, lighter, and more reliable components in military electronics has made PCIe switches a preferred choice due to their flexibility, security, and ability to handle high-bandwidth operations under challenging conditions.Download Free Sample Report with Full TOC & Graphs @KEY PLAYERS:- Toshiba Corporation- Broadcom- Diodes Incorporated- Maxim Integrated- Microchip Technology Inc.- Microsemi Corp.- NXP Semiconductors- ON Semiconductor- STMicroelectronics- Texas Instruments IncorporatedRecent Developments.In March 2024, Broadcom Inc. unveiled the world's first 5nm PCIe Gen 5.0/CXL2.0 and PCIe Gen 6.0/CXL3.1 retimers, expanding its end-to-end PCIe portfolio and offering benefits such as extended reach, lower power dissipation, simplified interoperability, and end-to-end management..In February 2022, Microchip Technology Inc. launched the market's first Gen 4 automotive-qualified PCIe switches, providing cutting-edge compute interconnect capabilities for ADAS in the automotive industry.KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By Type:.Gen1.Gen2.Gen3The Gen3 segment dominated the PCIe switches market in 2023, primarily due to its established presence and compatibility with existing infrastructure. The Gen4 segment is anticipated to experience significant growth in the upcoming years. This growth is fueled by the rising demand for faster data transfer speeds and enhanced performance.BY Application:.Data Center.Communication Industry.Industrial Application.OthersBy Industry:.Chemical & Petrochemical.Oil & Gas.Energy & Power.Automotive.Food & Beverages.Healthcare.OthersMake an Enquiry Before Buying @Impact of the Global DisruptionThe ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has introduced uncertainties into the global supply chain, leading to potential disruptions in the production and distribution of PCIe switches. The economic slowdown has also impacted various industries, potentially affecting the demand for PCIe switches in the short term. However, the long-term growth prospects of the market remain strong due to the continuous advancements in technology and the increasing reliance on data-driven applications.North America is projected to maintain its dominance in the global PCIe switches market throughout the forecast period.This is attributed to the region's robust technological infrastructure, early adoption of advanced technologies, and the presence of key market players. Moreover, the increasing investments in data centers and cloud computing in North America are further fueling the demand for PCIe switches.Key Takeaways.The PCIe switches market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the surging demand for high-performance storage solutions..PCIe Gen 4 switches are poised to lead the market due to their superior data transfer rates and resource optimization capabilities..The adoption of PCIe switches in diverse applications, including military and automotive, is further expanding the market's reach..Despite short-term challenges posed by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and economic slowdown, the long-term growth prospects of the market remain promising..North America is expected to maintain its leading position in the market due to its advanced technological landscape and investments in data-intensive technologies.Table of Content – Analysis of Key PointsChapter 1. Executive SummaryChapter 2. Global Market Definition and ScopeChapter 3. Global Market DynamicsChapter 4. PCIe Switches Market Impact AnalysisChapter 4.1 COVID-19 Impact AnalysisChapter 4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia warChapter 4.3 Impact of ongoing RecessionChapter 5. Value Chain AnalysisChapter 6. Porter's 5 forces modelChapter 7. PEST AnalysisChapter 8. PCIe Switches Global Market, by TypeChapter 9. PCIe Switches Global Market, by ApplicationChapter 10. PCIe Switches Global Market, by IndustryChapter 11. Regional OutlookChapter 12. Competitive IntelligenceChapter 13. Key Companies AnalysisChapter 14. Research ProcessContinued...Buy Single User License @Contact us:Akash AnandHead of Business Development & Strategy...Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)Read Related Reports:Large Format Printer MarketAccess Control Market3D Display Market

Akash Anand

SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd

+1 415-230-0044

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube