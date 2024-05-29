ZIPS Partners With Mulberrys To Broaden Garment Care Business Opportunities Nationwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ZIPS locations offer everyday low pricing and same-day service for dry cleaning and pressed laundry, plus wash and fold laundry, alterations, comforter cleaning and commercial services. Its parent, VDA, will now also offer Mulberrys Garment Care franchises.

Mulberrys regards garment care as a craft. Its clientele places a premium on attention to detail. They appreciate the store's luxury décor and the fact that items receive the utmost care and finishing touches like elegant packaging, wooden hangers and collar stays.

Mulberrys celebrated the Grand Opening of its first East Coast location in the Friendship Heights section of Washington, D.C., earlier this year. The company now plans to expand into new markets and locations under a new arrangement with the parent of ZIPS Cleaners.

Maryland-Based Value Brand's Parent Becomes Exclusive Developer of Upscale,“Reimagined” Garment Care Brand

- Dan Miller, Founder, Mulberrys Garment CareSAVAGE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Value Drycleaners of America LLC (VDA), the company that operates and franchises the ZIPS Cleaners brand of garment care centers, announced today that it has become the exclusive developer of Mulberrys Garment Care franchise locations throughout the United States. Mulberrys has 13 locations across San Francisco and Minneapolis and this agreement will expand the brand into new markets, initially in the Baltimore/Washington D.C. region. The brand is well-known for its boutique-style interiors, high-touch service, attention to detail, and free delivery.VDA has established a new entity, Gemini Cleaners LLC, to serve as master franchisor of Mulberrys locations nationwide. In addition, the company announced it will explore opening and operating Mulberrys locations itself under separate business entities. This agreement reflects the organization's commitment to growing its investment into the $10 billion garment care market by offering distinct brands that meet the needs and preferences of distinct consumer segments.Members of the ZIPS corporate team will now support existing ZIPS and Mulberrys franchisees in opening and operating new locations, while courting additional investors to join the ZIPS/Mulberrys family. Mulberrys' founder Dan Miller is continuing as an advisor to VDA and operator of existing Mulberrys locations in San Francisco.“I am delighted to have found a good home for Mulberrys in ZIPS and its parent, VDA,” he said.“Both of these brands meet a need in the market and combined, provide excellent options for both consumers and franchisees,” said Miller.“ZIPS was founded by a group of ambitious entrepreneurs who, like me, saw an opportunity to capture a specific consumer segment and create value for those customers. I am confident that under the curation of ZIPS and with the support of VDA, Mulberrys will flourish and bring its reimagined garment care offering to many more discerning customers.”With seven locations in the Twin Cities and another six in Northern California, Mulberrys is a high-end, high-touch concept catering to clientele who place a premium on attention to detail. In addition to providing the highest-quality dry cleaning, the brand also offers expert tailoring and alterations, wash and fold laundry subscriptions, leather cleaning, wedding gown care, and comforter and linen service. The company sees garment care as a craft and is built on the belief that“the difference is in the details...it's the Mulberrys way.” Stores provide free route delivery, a satisfaction guarantee, and details such as elegant packaging, wooden hangers, and collar stays, while offering guests comfortable seating, luxury décor, free coffee, and items for purchase including high-end garment care products and gift items.The ZIPS brand caters to high-volume, price-sensitive consumers who enjoy ZIPS everyday low price and same-day service for dry cleaning and pressed laundry. The brand also offers wash and fold laundry by the pound, alterations, household item cleaning (comforters, blankets, etc.), and commercial services. From its origins in the Baltimore/Washington, D.C. area, the company has grown to more than 70 locations nationwide by capitalizing on a strategic expansion model: Operators first develop a fully equipped production facility to process all items on-site, and then can expand by developing smaller“drop” locations, with items being cleaned at the production facility. This allows for a higher volume at a lower cost structure without compromising on the commitment to low prices and same-day service.“The garment care industry is growing and changing as consumer preferences, demographics, and lifestyles are shifting. This partnership allows us to offer franchise opportunities that can be customized for each geographic area to meet the needs and preferences of consumers in these regions,” said Bob Barry, President/CEO of VDA, Gemini Brands and ZIPS.“In doing so, we can provide the greatest opportunity for investors to maximize their market share.”The first Mulberrys store to launch under the Gemini umbrella debuted late last year in the Friendship Heights section of Washington, D.C., and is owned and operated by Brett Vago of KV Management.“We were honored to have the privilege of opening the first Mulberrys location in the East,” said Vago.“The Friendship Heights community has embraced the concept, and we're off to a solid start. My partners and I are now eagerly exploring opportunities to introduce the Mulberrys experience to more Washington and Northern Virginia neighborhoods, as are other franchisees in our system.”Franchise opportunities with ZIPS and Mulberrys are available in select markets throughout the United States. For more information, visit or or contact Director of Business Development Mike Waintraub at mwaintraub@321zips or (609) 468-7195.About ZIPS Cleaners®ZIPS Cleaners® provides consumer and commercial garment care centered around low-cost, in-by-9-out-by-5 dry cleaning as well as Wash N Fold laundry, pressed laundry, alterations and cleaning of linens, comforters, and other household items. The company was launched in the early 2000s when eight of the Baltimore-Washington Metro Area's premier dry cleaners banded together as a unified brand offering same-day service at a single low price. With more than 100 years of dry-cleaning experience and business expertise, these founders created a streamlined process designed for easy replication by industry veterans and newcomers alike. Today, there are more than 70 ZIPS locations throughout the United States, with more than 100 slated to open in the next several years. For more information, visit .About Mulberrys Garment CareMulberrys is an award-winning artisan laundry and dry-cleaning provider servicing the San Francisco Bay Area, Minnesota's Twin Cities, and Washington D.C. Founded on the idea that garment care should be a craft, not a commodity, Mulberrys features toxin-free dry cleaning, recyclable packaging, an on-demand app, 24- to 48-hour turnaround, and a welcoming, spa-like store environment. For more information, visit .

