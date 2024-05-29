Jim Surmanek Releases The Turn

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following the resounding success of his“Branigan” duology, author Jim Surmanek is thrilled to announce his new release,“The Turn.”"The Turn" follows the journey of lifelong friends Brian and Dave as they start on what may be their final game of golf together. The story explores the deep bonds of friendship and shared memories. As they tackle the challenges of the game and the complexities of life, they are confronted with metaphors that evoke memories and help them embrace their future.Surmanek uses golf as a metaphor for life itself. As Brian and Dave play the game, they face challenges and triumphs similar to those we encounter in our everyday lives. From managing obstacles to celebrating victories, the ups and downs of the golf course mirror our own experiences. Just like in life, each swing offers a chance to learn, grow, and overcome adversity. Through the game of golf, "The Turn" teaches its readers valuable lessons about strategy and the importance of friendship, making it a relatable and inspiring read for readers of all backgrounds.While golf enthusiasts will undoubtedly appreciate the hole-by-hole journey on the golf course, non-golfers will also be drawn to the universal themes of friendship and personal growth.In addition to providing a gripping story, "The Turn" enhances the reader's experience with a wealth of inspirational quotes about life and golf. Surmanek's deft use of character dialogue gives the narrative vitality, producing genuine and realistic moments.Plot development is expertly done, bringing readers farther into the adventures of longtime friends Brian and Dave as they negotiate the difficulties of the golf course and life's intricacies. Surmanek encourages readers to consider the timeless value of friendship as well as the universal themes of perseverance and personal development with every page turn.Commenting on his latest work, Surmanek stated, "With 'The Turn,' I aim to remind readers of the enduring power of friendship and the profound impact it can have on our lives. Through Brian's and Dave's journey, I hope readers will not only enjoy a compelling story but also reflect on the importance of supporting and uplifting one another, especially in times of adversity.""The Turn" is available now for purchase at all major bookstores and online retailers.About the AuthorAfter a nearly five-decade career in the advertising business, Jim Surmanek turned his talent toward some ideas he thought would make good stories, such as the“Branigan” books,“Walk in My Shoes,” and now“The Turn.”Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Jim lived in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Mexico City, and now lives in Arizona with Patsy, the love of his life, and their two Goldendoodles.

