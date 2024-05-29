AZ Pneumatica Achieves 80% Efficiency Gain Through Automation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automation in action 1

AZ Pneumatica achieves a remarkable 80% increase in picking speed and a 90% reduction in picking errors using Automation from Kardex

- AZ PneumaticaHERTFORD, HERTFORDSHIRE , UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AZ Pneumatica , a leading Italian manufacturer of pneumatic valves and cylinders, has achieved a remarkable 80% increase in picking speed and a 90% reduction in picking errors through a two-phase automation project implemented in collaboration with Kardex.Addressing Growth Challenges: Faced with surging demand and growing managerial complexities, AZ Pneumatica, which produces and distributes over 60,000 components worldwide, recognised the need for complete automation of its production and distribution processes. This necessitated a solution for managing semi-finished product storage across different floors and robotic assistance for material handling.A Multi-Phase Approach to Optimisation: The collaboration with Kardex, spanning over 20 years, proved instrumental in achieving AZ Pneumatica's automation goals. The project unfolded in two phases:.Phase 1 (2021): This phase saw the implementation of a system comprising 2 VBM Kardex Miniload and 4 VLM Kardex Shuttles. This not only increased daily order processing capacity but also minimised human error..Phase 2 (2023): The focus in this phase shifted towards space optimisation. The integration of one VBM Kardex Mini-load-in-a-box and two VLM Kardex Shuttles further optimised production areas by reducing storage space for semi-finished products. Additionally, four Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) were introduced to automate inter-plant goods transportation.Benefits Beyond Efficiency: The automation project's benefits extend far beyond the impressive efficiency gains. The system has enabled AZ Pneumatica to:.Free up valuable floor space: Previously used for storage, this space can now be utilised for production activities..Optimise human resource allocation: By automating logistical operations, staff can focus on value-adding production tasks..Minimise errors: The automated system significantly reduces the risk of human error in picking and handling.A Partnership for Success: The successful collaboration between AZ Pneumatica and Kardex demonstrates the power of automation in addressing production challenges and achieving operational excellence. To view the Video click hereAbout AZ PneumaticaAZ Pneumatica is a leading Italian company specialising in the design, production, and international distribution of pneumatic valves and cylinders. They also offer highly customised integrated solutions.For more information: AZPneumatica/public/About KardexKardex is a global industry partner for intralogistics solutions and a leading supplier of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. The Group consists of two entrepreneurially managed divisions, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog.Kardex Remstar develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems and Kardex Mlog offers integrated materials handling systems and automated high-bay warehouses.The two divisions are partners for their customers over the entire life cycle of a product or solution. This begins with the assessment of customer requirements and continues through planning, realisation, and maintenance of customer-specific systems. It ensures a high level of availability combined with low total cost of ownership and operation. Approximately 1,900 employees in over 30 countries work for Kardex. Kardex Holding AG is listed on the Swiss SIX Stock Exchange since 1987.”More information:

Debra Grimwood

Kardex Remstar

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

A revolution in Logistic processes