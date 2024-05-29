Shared Services Market Is Set To Fly High Growth In Years To Come Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nidhi BhawsarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Shared Services market to witness a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Shared Services Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Shared Services market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Shared Services market. The Shared Services market size is estimated to increase by USD 145.4 Billion at a CAGR of 15.4% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 34.85 Billion.

Definition:The Shared Services market refers to a business model where multiple departments or business units within an organization consolidate certain support functions, such as human resources, finance, information technology, procurement, and customer service, into centralized service centres. These centres, known as shared service centres (SSCs), aim to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and reduce costs by eliminating redundancy and leveraging economies of scale. These centres, known as shared service centres (SSCs), aim to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and reduce costs by eliminating redundancy and leveraging economies of scale.Market Trends:.The integration of digital technologies such as automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics is transforming shared services operations, leading to increased efficiency, accuracy, and agility in service delivery..Shared service centres are expanding globally to support multinational organizations, with a focus on establishing regional hubs to serve diverse markets and leverage local talent pools..There's a shift towards enhancing the customer experience within shared services, with an emphasis on providing personalized, user-friendly services and adopting a customer-centric approach in service delivery.Market Drivers:.Cost reduction and efficiency improvement remain primary drivers for adopting shared services, driven by the potential for economies of scale, process standardization, and automation..Organizations are increasingly focusing on their core competencies and outsourcing non-core functions to shared service centres to free up resources, improve focus, and drive business growth..The globalization of businesses and the need to expand into new markets are driving demand for shared services to support diverse operations and provide scalable, cost-effective solutions.Market Opportunities:.Shared service centres have opportunities to expand beyond traditional support functions (e.g., HR, finance) into new service lines such as data management, cyber security, digital marketing, and business analytics to meet evolving organizational needs..Organizations looking to optimize costs and access specialized expertise may increasingly turn to outsourcing and offshoring of non-core functions to shared service providers, presenting opportunities for growth in the outsourcing market..Collaborations between shared service centres, technology providers, and consulting firms can drive innovation, knowledge sharing, and best practice adoption, creating opportunities for value-added services and solutions.Market Challenges:.Implementing shared services requires significant organizational change and may face resistance from stakeholders accustomed to traditional ways of working, making effective change management critical for success..Integrating and optimizing complex IT systems and platforms across different functions and business units can pose challenges, requiring robust technology infrastructure and expertise.Market Restraints:.Shared service centers need to navigate regulatory requirements, data privacy concerns, and cybersecurity risks, requiring robust risk management practices and compliance frameworks..Recruiting, retaining, and developing skilled talent, particularly in specialized areas such as data analytics and digital technologies, can be a challenge for shared service centers, necessitating effective talent management strategies.Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:In-depth analysis of Shared Services market segments by Types: Business Strategy, Operational Strategy, OthersDetailed analysis of Shared Services market segments by Applications: Project Management, Data Centers, OthersMajor Key Players of the Market: Accenture Inc. 