Seaplane Service Coming To Phuket

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ms. Manaporn Charoensri, Deputy Minister of Transport, and Ms. Worakanya Siripidej, CEO of Siam Seaplane

Capt. Nopphorn Juntanahom, Siam Seaplane Head of Operations

Siam Seaplane to Launch Seaplane Services in Phuket and Surrounding Provinces Within 2024

PHUKET, THAILAND, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Siam Seaplane , in collaboration with various government and private sector agencies, is set to introduce seaplane services in Phuket and surrounding provinces within 2024. This milestone endeavor aims to transform Thailand's tourism landscape and enhance accessibility to its stunning marine and waterfront destinations.The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AEROTHAI) jointly organized a 3-day workshop titled "First Seaplane Operations Toward Thailand's Aviation Hub." The workshop, which took place from 8-10 May 2024, fostered integration and collaboration among public and private sector entities to spearhead seaplane operations in Thailand.Notable public sector attendees include representatives from the Ministry of Transport, CAAT, AEROTHAI, Marine Department, Department of Local Administration, the Royal Thai Navy, Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Marine Police Division, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Joint Public and Private Committee for Economic Development and Problem Resolution of Phuket Province, National Maritime Security Coordination Center, National Institute of Emergency Medicine, Search and Rescue Coordination Office, Krabi Provincial Office, Phuket Provincial Office, Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning, and the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning.Siam Seaplane has been leading seaplane developments in Thailand since its inception in 2019, and has been working closely with relevant authorities and commercial partners, primarily luxury resorts, destination management companies, and marinas, with the goal of introducing the first-of-its-kind premium amphibious seaplane service in Thailand. A paramount part of such a new service is a relentless focus on international best practices, safety and sustainability, including both having virtually no negative environmental impact and future-proof technologies such as fully electric aircraft in the years to come.For its initial sites in Phuket and Phang Nga provinces, Siam Seaplane is championing several water landing and take-off sites, which are thoroughly assessed for technical, operational and commercial feasibility. As the first Phuket water landing and take off site, Siam Seaplane works with Ao Po Pier, which served as the embarkation point for countless voyages and stands as a testament to Phuket's maritime heritage. Over the years, it has evolved into a modern facility equipped to accommodate diverse vessels, offering travelers a seamless experience amidst picturesque surroundings. Recognizing Ao Po Pier's strategic significance, Siam Seaplane has chosen it as the initial and main site for its pioneering seaplane operations in Phuket province. This initiative is poised to redefine luxury tourism in Phuket, catering to discerning travelers seeking exclusive and immersive experiences.Phuket and Phang Nga boast a number of premium and luxury resorts, some of which Siam Seaplane has closely partnered with and for some of whom future water landing and take-off sites will be introduced as well. This includes, but not limited to, Amanpuri, InterContinental Phuket Resort, ÀNI Private Resort on Koh Yao Noi, Paradise Koh Yao Noi Resort, Santhiya Koh Yao Yai, Racha Island Resort, Iniala Beach House, Kata Rocks, La Vela, La Flora, Santhiya Khao Lak.Mr. Richard Pope, CEO of Infinite Luxury and Kata Rocks, expressed his support for the seaplane project, emphasizing its potential to invigorate tourism in Phuket: "I am delighted to hear that we could soon have seaplanes landing in front of Kata Rocks and we are happy to support the government and Siam Seaplane in this project which I believe will be excellent for tourism in Phuket.” Ms. Suwimon Sitthichai, Hotel Manager at Iniala, lauded the initiative as a significant advancement for luxury tourism in Thailand: "The arrival of an exceptional seaplane service highlights the leaps the luxury tourism sector has taken since Iniala Beach House has been operating, we are proud to be destination partners in this endeavour and are excited to welcome guests by seaplane soon in this new age of Thai tourism"Mr. Bjorn Courage, General Manager of InterContinental Phuket Resort and President of Phuket Hotels Association, states,“Seaplane operation has the potential to open up a whole new future dimension of Thailand tourism by conveniently and efficiently unlocking remote destinations, both islands and mainland, which presently are difficult to be serviced by existing scheduled airline routes. Without a doubt the sky will be further brightened up by Siam Seaplane; the sky truly is the limit.”Lastly, Mr. Sompong Dowpiset, owner of the two luxury resorts La Vela and La Flora in Khao Lak, as well as Chairman of the Andaman Wellness Corridor, underlines the welcoming sentiment in the hospitality sector further:“Together with Phang-Nga's visionary hospitality and leaders, we're ushering in a new era for Thailand's tourism – the age of the seaplane and tourism! Imagine flying over Phang-Nga Bay before touching down beside world-renowned holiday destinations in Khao Lak, like La Vela or La Flora. Seaplanes aren't just a new service for travellers, they're a curated travel experience, whisking guests directly to the heart of Andaman waterfront destinations. This innovative partnership not only elevates travel convenience, but positions Thailand as a leader in sustainable luxury experiences. Siam Seaplane will be the wings carrying us to a future of unforgettable journeys in the Andaman sea.”Renowned for its captivating allure, Phang Nga Bay continues to enchant tourists worldwide with its natural beauty and iconic attractions. Among its highlights is Khao Tapu, popularly known as James Bond Island. It is locations like these that seaplanes can make more accessible, while ensuring no negative environmental impact on local community support. Central to Siam Seaplane's mission is the promotion of sustainable tourism, with a focus on empowering local communities. By prioritizing community engagement and employing local personnel, Siam Seaplane endeavors to create meaningful employment opportunities and foster socio-economic development in the region.The Transport Ministry's ambitious aviation hub policy, spearheaded by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, underscores the government's commitment to bolstering Thailand's aviation infrastructure. Seaplane operations are poised to enhance connectivity to remote marine and waterfront destinations, facilitate emergency response efforts, and elevate Thailand's status as a premier tourist destination.

Worakanya Siripidej

Siam Seaplane Co., Ltd.

+66 26664969

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok