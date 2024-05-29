Game-Based Learning Market Size Is Hit To USD 78.13 Billion By 2031, With Highest CAGR Of 21.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Game-based learning platforms are increasingly incorporating social and collaborative features. Multiplayer games, team-based challenges, and social interaction

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Game-Based Learning Market size was USD 16.35 Billion in 2023 and is expected to Reach USD 78.13 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 21.6% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.The Game-Based Learning market continues to evolve, driven by the intersection of technological innovation and educational needs. One notable trend is the gamification of traditionally non-gaming sectors such as corporate training and healthcare. Companies are recognizing the effectiveness of incorporating game mechanics and interactive simulations to enhance employee learning and engagement. This trend is further fueled by the growing popularity of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies, which offer immersive and interactive experiences for learners. As these technologies become more accessible and affordable, the Game-Based Learning market is expected to expand, catering to diverse industries and learning objectives. Moreover, there's a notable shift towards personalized learning experiences within the Game-Based Learning market. With the aid of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, educational games can adapt to individual learner preferences, abilities, and progress.Get a sample of the report @Covid 19 impact analysis:The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Game-Based Learning industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Game-Based Learning market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape. Major companies profiled in the market report includeBublar Group, BreakAway games, Frontier Developments, Playgen, Minecraft, Spin Master, Idnusgeeks, Kahoot, Gamelearn, Recurrence, Stratbeans, Tangible Play, Simulearn, Raptivity, Banzai Labs, Cognitive Toybox, VR Education Holdings, Fundamental, Kuato Studios, Schell Games, Monkimun, Smart Lumies, G-Cube, Dreams, Layup, MLevel, Threatgen, Gametize, Sweetrush, Kidoz, and others By ComponentSolutionServicesBy Deployment modecloudon-premiseBy PlatformOnlineOfflineBy Game typeAR VR gamesAI-based gamesLocation-based gamesAssessment and evaluation of gamesTraining, knowledge, and skill-based gamesLanguage learning gamesOthersBy End-userConsumerEducationGovernmentEnterprises 