Leander Independent School District (ISD) Awards Safety Vision, LLC School Bus Mobile Video System Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Safety Vision Logo -

Project will replace all existing bus camera systems on the 200 Bus Transportation Fleet

- Clint Bryer, Director - Student TransportationHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Safety Vision , LLC, a leading provider of mobile surveillance solutions, has been selected by the Leander ISD (LISD) in the Austin area to implement an advanced onboard camera surveillance system for their school buses. This project is intended to better safeguard students during their commute and boost parental confidence knowing their children are protected by state-of-the-art technologySafety Vision will replace all existing bus cameras and upgrade the onboard digital recorders across the entire Transportation fleet of approximately two hundred buses. LISD's current camera system was beginning to fail with the technology becoming obsolete, negatively impacting the department's ability to record and retrieve video effectively and efficiently. This capability is critical for the transportation to effectively monitor and resolve reported incidents or events. The new camera systems were ordered in Fall of 2023, marking a significant step toward improved safety for LISD students and drivers.New systems will reliably capture video footage both inside and outside the buses, monitor and promote positive student behavior, and ensure the timely resolution of parent inquiries or concerns. Systems will also include the Safety Vision TotalViewTM 360-degree camera system to provide drivers unsurpassed visibility all around the bus to significantly minimize the risk of student injuries.The project was funded as part of a broader 2023 transportation bond with an estimated cost of $1,200,000, with any remaining funds allocated to project savings under the Bond Oversight Committee. The LISD Transportation team is diligently working with Safety Vision on the installation schedule, with completion expected by July 2024.About Leander ISDLeander ISD focuses on engaging and inspiring students for achievement and lifelong success. A fast-growth district, LISD is adding 1,000 students every year, serving families in the cities of Austin, Cedar Park and Leander. LISD encompasses approximately 200 square miles educating more than 42,000 students at its 44 campuses.About Safety Vision LLCSafety Vision LLC is a leading provider of mobile video surveillance solutions for a variety of industries, including public transit, law enforcement, and commercial transportation. With over 31 years of experience, Safety Vision has established a reputation for providing innovative, reliable, and high-quality video surveillance systems.

Bill Rieck

Safety Vision, LLC

+1 713-292-1045

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Moving Forward - A Safety Vision Story (2023)